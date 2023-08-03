Federal Prisoner Caught After 5 Years on the Run, Was Living Lavish Florida Life - The Messenger
Federal Prisoner Caught After 5 Years on the Run, Was Living Lavish Florida Life

The man was nabbed in part because a picture of him hobnobbing with Florida’s elite was published in the local paper

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
An escaped convict was nabbed by US Marshals this week after five years on the lam — in part because a picture of him hobnobbing with Florida’s elite was published in the local paper. 

Allen Todd May, 58, was arrested Tuesday in a Fort Lauderlade home likely worth north of $1 million, the US Marshals said in a press release.

May had been sentenced to two decades in federal prison following a mail fraud conviction in Texas but escaped from the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood, Colorado, in December 2018.

Marshalls had been looking for him since, but had few leads. In the meantime, May had been slapped with more charges in June 2022 for an alleged 10 counts of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud conducted while in prison. 

Allen Todd May
Allen Todd May.U.S. Marshall's Service

Prosecutors claim that while incarcerated between at least mid-2016 to late 2018, May found businesses that were owed unclaimed oil and gas royalties and posed as a representative of the companies to claim the money for himself. The Marshals put out a renewed call for tips in September to help find May, but said many led to dead ends. 

The tide turned on July 25 when an anonymous tipster sent them "a photo of who they believed to be May which had been published on the website of the Palm Beach Daily News," the Marshals said in their release. The photo was taken at a society event and revealed a previously unknown alias of May. 

The picture led investigators to a penthouse in Palm Beach, where they believed they saw May’s partners leaving in a U-Haul on Tuesday. Authorities followed the van 50 miles to a different home in Fort Lauderdale, which led them straight to May.

May was booked in Palm County Jail and is being brought back to Colorado after an initial court appearance Wednesday.

“I’d like to recognize and thank the anonymous tipster for the information they provided that directly led to the arrest of this unorthodox fugitive,” said District of Colorado U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor. "Their relentless pursuit of this fugitive and the coordination of the agencies involved is a true testament to the U.S. Marshals Service’s mission.”

