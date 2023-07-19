Trump on a Legal Losing Streak After Federal Judge Rejects His Bid to Move Hush-Money Case to US Court

A federal judge on Wednesday formally rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to move the indictment brought in state court by the Manhattan district attorney to federal court in New York.

The decision by Judge Alvin Hellerstein isn't a surprise. He strongly suggested he intended to deny Trump's bid after a June 27 hearing where the ex-president's attorney, Todd Blanche, argued for a so-called “venue change.

“There is no reason to believe that an equal measure of justice couldn’t be rendered by the state court,” Hellerstein said after hearing from both parties.

A grand jury convened by District Attorney Alvin Bragg voted in March to indict Trump on 34 counts related to him reimbursing his former fixer, Michael Cohen, for hush-money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

In his opinion, Hellerstein noted that Trump failed to show both that he was performing duties covered by the office of the president when he paid Cohen — and that he has a defense that could only be raised in federal court.



“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the President-a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” Hellerstein wrote in the opinion. “Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President's official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the President's official duties.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Trump was arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence […] Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

The setback is at least the third legal blow to Trump this week. On Monday, Georgia’s highest court rejected the former president’s request that a local prosecutor there not be allowed to file charges against him related to an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier Wednesday, he was also denied a new trial in Manhattan federal court after he was found liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

On Monday, Trump also revealed he was notified that he is the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 grand jury investigation into an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the case brought by Bragg, and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 25 in New York state court.

“We are very pleased with the federal court’s decision and look forward to proceeding in New York State Supreme Court," a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

An attorney for Trump, Todd Blanche, declined to comment.

In May, Trump filed a “notice of removal,” seeking to move the case to federal district court in Manhattan — arguing, in part, that actions he was charged for happened while he was president and under the “color of his office.”