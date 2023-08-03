Federal Judge Formally Sentences Tree of Life Gunman to Death for 2018 Mass Shooting

The gunman who was given the death penalty by a jury for the 2018 mass murder of 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh Jewish center was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville sealed Robert Bower’s fate at a hearing on Thursday, during which survivors of the attack and family of victims spoke about the devastation Bowers inflicted upon them.

Colville said he would not share his views on Bowers or speak to him directly.

"I have nothing specific that I have to say to Mr. Bowers," Judge Colville said, reported Tribune Live. "I am however convinced that I have nothing to say to him that might be meaningful in this moment."

He also thanked the jury who endured many months of difficult testimony and acknowledged the hardship and dignity of survivors and victim's families, according to the news outlet.

"The lives that were ended too soon will nonetheless not be forgotten," he said.

Robert Bowers faces the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

One day prior, a unanimous jury found that Bowers' actions were so uniquely heinous that he should be executed.

Robert Bowers was convicted under 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses for the murders of Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

The trial spanned several months and included several parts including conviction and sentencing by the same jury.

Despite being sentenced to death, Bowers likely has many years of appeals ahead of him before he will face execution. Additionally, the Attorney General Merrick B. Garland put a moratorium on federal executions in 2021 after the Trump administration carried out the death sentence on 13 inmates.

Bowers' death sentence finally brings to close a years-long painful legal process that continuously resurfaced horrific details for the Pittsburgh Jewish community.