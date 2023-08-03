Federal Judge Formally Sentences Tree of Life Gunman to Death for 2018 Mass Shooting

The gunman who was given the death penalty by a jury for the 2018 mass murder of 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh Jewish center was formally sentenced to death by a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Robert Colville sealed Robert Bower’s fate at a hearing on Thursday, during which survivors of the attack and family of victims spoke about the devastation Bowers inflicted upon them.
Colville said he would not share his views on Bowers or speak to him directly.
"I have nothing specific that I have to say to Mr. Bowers," Judge Colville said, reported Tribune Live. "I am however convinced that I have nothing to say to him that might be meaningful in this moment."
- Tree of Life Gunman Sentenced to Death for Mass Murder of 11 Jewish Worshippers
- ‘You Will Never Be Forgiven’: Tree of Life Shooting Victims’ Families Share Anguish as Gunman Is Sentenced to Death
- Tree of Life Mass Shooting Death Penalty Case Goes to Jury
- Tree of Life Mass Shooting: Verdict Reached in Death Penalty Case
- Tree of Life Gunman Eligible for Death Penalty, Jury Decides
He also thanked the jury who endured many months of difficult testimony and acknowledged the hardship and dignity of survivors and victim's families, according to the news outlet.
"The lives that were ended too soon will nonetheless not be forgotten," he said.
One day prior, a unanimous jury found that Bowers' actions were so uniquely heinous that he should be executed.
Robert Bowers was convicted under 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses for the murders of Richard Gottfried, Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.
The trial spanned several months and included several parts including conviction and sentencing by the same jury.
Despite being sentenced to death, Bowers likely has many years of appeals ahead of him before he will face execution. Additionally, the Attorney General Merrick B. Garland put a moratorium on federal executions in 2021 after the Trump administration carried out the death sentence on 13 inmates.
Bowers' death sentence finally brings to close a years-long painful legal process that continuously resurfaced horrific details for the Pittsburgh Jewish community.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews
- ‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into RansomNews
- Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in USNews