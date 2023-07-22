Federal Agents Raid Iconic New York City Wine Merchant Sherry-Lehmann: Report

Federal agents raided the Manhattan location of upscale wine seller Sherry-Lehmann, which is under criminal investigation, and an office complex north of New York City where the retailer is believed to have stored bottles of customers' rare and expensive wines, according to a report.

Roughly 20 agents from the FBI and the US. Postal Inspection Service descended at the complex in Pearl River, N.Y., at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with a search warrant and remained there until the next day, the New York Post reported Friday.

“They were pulling stuff out of the building and had at least one truck with them,” the tabloid quoted a source with knowledge of the situation.

That same day, law enforcement officials arrived at Sherry-Lehmann's Park Avenue store and spent the day carrying boxes into a white van parked outside, the report said.

Nick Moore, a spokesman for the Postal Inspection Service, said the two searches were all part of a more expansive investigation into the wine retailer.

“We investigate criminal matters with a nexus to the U. S. Mail, and enforce over 200 federal statutes,” Moore told the Post in an email.

Federal agents raided upscale winer seller Sherry-Lehman this week. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An investigation was launched into the 88-year-old wine merchant, which caters to well-heeled and celebrity clients, after customers complained that wine they purchased was never delivered, the New York Times reported.

According to a report in Wine Spectator, some customers have alleged that Sherry-Lehmann's sister company, Wine Caves, removed their fine wines from private storage without notifying the owners.

Former employees of Sherry-Lehmann told the Post that the company's owners, Kris Green and Shyda Gilmer, relocated Wine Caves from a warehouse in Queens to the Blue Hill Plaza in Pearl River.

The move happened without the knowledge of the New York State Liquor Authority, which oversees those businesses, or the customers who had stored their wines there.

Nixon Peabody, the law firm representing Sherry-Lehmann, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.