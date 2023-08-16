Federal Agents Hunting Down Female Rapper Charged With Murdering 10-Year-Old Boy

Federal authorities are searching for a Virginia-based female rapper after she allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old boy and injured another man last week, according to a U.S. Marshalls Service press release.
Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, who goes by the name 23 Brazy, is "considered armed and dangerous," and the Marshals Service warned that she has connections across the region.
The shooting occurred in Franklin, Virginia, about an hour outside of Norfolk.
Drayton, 24, arrived at the adult victim's house along with three other suspects on August 9, according to the City of Franklin Police Department. The group began arguing with the man, and Drayton allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing, hitting both the man and a nearby 10-year-old.
The young victim was carried to a different residence by a relative and taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. The 37-year-old adult victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital, where he was subsequently treated and released.
"Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness," Chief of Police Steve Patterson wrote in a statement.
Authorities have issued a $5,000 reward to anyone who can offer information that leads to Drayon's capture. She is described as 5' 11, 250 pounds with a "only loyalty" tattoo above her left eyebrow.
Drayton is wanted for charges that include first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.
Many of Drayton's videos and singles are featured on YouTube, including some with thousands of views.
