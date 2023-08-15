Fears of War as Standoff Between Niger Junta and Regional Forces Drags On - The Messenger
Fears of War as Standoff Between Niger Junta and Regional Forces Drags On

Regional leaders plan Thursday meeting to discuss possible armed intervention

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
A supporter of Niger’s military junta, the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, demonstrates in the capital against possible West African military intervention to restore elected President Mohamed Bazoum to power.AFP via Getty Images

Military chiefs from the ECOWAS bloc of West African states will meet in Ghana on Thursday to discuss a possible armed intervention in Niger, officials said, as the regional grouping condemned a threat by coup leaders to charge the deposed president for high treason.

Neither side is backing down in the standoff over the July 26 coup in Niger and the fate of imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum, and experts said that time was on the side of the military junta.

“It looks as though the putschists have won and will stay,” Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, told the Associated Press. “The putschists are holding all the cards and have cemented their rule.”

Last Thursday ECOWAS leaders authorized the creation of a “standby force” for possible intervention in Niger. But the slow pace of organizing the force suggests the group sees an armed intervention as a last resort, Nate Allen, an associate professor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, told AP.

The use of force would “require a high degree of consensus and coordination not just within ECOWAS, but within the African Union and international community writ large,” Allen said.

The military coup–and the junta’s apparent close ties to Russia and Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group–are challenges for the U.S. and France, which have partnered with Niger to counter the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, and the Boko Haram extremist movement in the unstable region. Niger provides 20% of the uranium used in France’s nuclear power plants.

“Neither the U.S. nor France knows quite what to do now,” international negotiator Janet McElligott told The Messenger. “There’s so much that’s as clear as mud right now.”

ECOWAS condemned the junta’s threat to put Bazoum on trial for treason as “yet another provocation,” in a statement released Monday.

“President Bazoum remains the democratically elected president of the Republic of Niger.”  

Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist close to Niger’s new military rulers, scoffed at the ECOWAS proclamation: “Whether Bazoum resigns or not, he will never be Niger's president again."

During a meeting last week with acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, coup leaders threatened to kill Bazoum in the event of a regional invasion. The military rulers have already complained of dwindling food and medical stocks, and of power outages in the face of regional sanctions and foreign aid cuts. 

The price of rice shot up 17% after the coup, according to the World Food Program, which lists 3.3 million Nigeiens as “acutely food insecure.”

“Forty percent of Niger’s budget comes from foreign aid. What are they really after, other than power?” McElligott said of the junta. 

“They’re not going to be good stewards of the land, that’s for sure.”

