FDNY Firefighter Arrested in Alleged Revenge Porn Case After Car Breaks Down

An off-duty New York City Fire Department firefighter was arrested Wednesday evening, facing charges in what authorities believe to be a revenge porn case.

Derelle Guy, 34, is accused of posting a sexually explicit video of his ex-girlfriend online without her consent, authorities said. New York City radio station 1010 WINS first reported the incident. Guy's arrest happened after his car stalled near Brooklyn's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Police found that he lacked insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

Officers later learned about a complaint from his ex-girlfriend, alleging he had posted the explicit video without her knowledge, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD did not provide specifics on what might have prompted Guy to nonconsensually distribute the video. The Messenger has reached out to the department for further details.

Guy now faces several charges, including unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, driving without a license, and driving with a suspended registration. A conviction on the dissemination charge alone could result in up to a year behind bars.

Two 2019 studies from the U.S. and Australia found that about 1 in 5 adults have been revenge porn victims, and at least 1 in 10 have perpetrated such acts.

The U.S. research, carried out by Florida International University, involved 3,044 participants, 54% of whom were female. It indicated that 1 in 12 had experienced revenge porn, and 1 in 20 had committed such acts. The study also noted that women reported higher instances of victimization and fewer occurrences of perpetration than men.