    Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank/Getty Images

    A Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously on Wednesday to advise that Opill, a daily birth control pill, should be available over-the-counter.

    A final decision on making the drug available without a prescription is expected this summer. If the FDA approves, this will be the first contraceptive pill available over-the-counter.

    While many contraceptive pills contain a combination of the hormones estrogen and progestin, Opill only contains progestin. This so-called "mini pill" was first approved by the FDA in the 1970s. According to the Mayo Clinic, Opill and similar mini pills have fewer side effects but are less effective than combination pills.

    “Daily birth control was approved more than 60 years ago and progestin-only pills have a long track record as a safe and effective method to prevent pregnancy," said Per

    Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, last summer, support for over-the-counter contraceptive bills has increased. The American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians all endorsed nonprescription birth control pills.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more.

