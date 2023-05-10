A Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously on Wednesday to advise that Opill, a daily birth control pill, should be available over-the-counter.
A final decision on making the drug available without a prescription is expected this summer. If the FDA approves, this will be the first contraceptive pill available over-the-counter.
While many contraceptive pills contain a combination of the hormones estrogen and progestin, Opill only contains progestin. This so-called "mini pill" was first approved by the FDA in the 1970s. According to the Mayo Clinic, Opill and similar mini pills have fewer side effects but are less effective than combination pills.
“Daily birth control was approved more than 60 years ago and progestin-only pills have a long track record as a safe and effective method to prevent pregnancy," said Per
- Cities Are Repurposing Old Vending Machines to Supply Narcan
- Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter, but that won’t solve the opioid crisis
- A new legal battle post-Roe: Can states ban FDA-approved abortion pills?
- The battle over state bans of federally approved abortion pills will begin in West Virginia
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, last summer, support for over-the-counter contraceptive bills has increased. The American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians all endorsed nonprescription birth control pills.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews