FDA Loosens Restrictions on Gay Men Donating Blood After Years of Pushback

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week it will allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood after LGBTQ activists had for years pushed the government to create more inclusive rules.
The agency will now ask each potential donor a set of questions to determine their risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. Donors who have ever tested positive for HIV will continue to be ineligible.
In 2020, the FDA began allowing men who have sex with men to donate blood, but only if they abstained from sex for three months. Prior to that, they had to wait 12 months before they were eligible.
Under the new guidelines, only people who have had a new sexual partner, more than one partner, or anal sex within the past three months will be deferred from donating. They'll need to wait an additional three months before they are eligible again.
- Woman Says Two Gay Resorts Refused to Serve Her Because she is a Woman
- Tim Robbins Shoots Down ‘Alpha Male’ Nick Adams’ Claim They Were ‘Hanging Out’ in Viral Photo
- Bre Tiesi, Who Shares Son With Nick Cannon, Refutes Claim He’s Her ‘Sugar Daddy’
- Florida Teacher Under Investigation After Showing Disney Movie in Class
- I got the monkeypox vaccine, but other gay men may not. Here’s why.
The FDA's restrictions date back to the 1980s AIDS crisis, when it was unclear how HIV was spread. Its new guidelines now closely resemble those of Canada and the U.K., according to NBC News.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews