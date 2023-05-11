The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    FDA Loosens Restrictions on Gay Men Donating Blood After Years of Pushback

    The LGBTQ community has long criticized U.S. regulations as discriminatory and outdated.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Kmatta/Getty Images

    The Food and Drug Administration announced this week it will allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood after LGBTQ activists had for years pushed the government to create more inclusive rules.

    The agency will now ask each potential donor a set of questions to determine their risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. Donors who have ever tested positive for HIV will continue to be ineligible.

    In 2020, the FDA began allowing men who have sex with men to donate blood, but only if they abstained from sex for three months. Prior to that, they had to wait 12 months before they were eligible.

    Under the new guidelines, only people who have had a new sexual partner, more than one partner, or anal sex within the past three months will be deferred from donating. They'll need to wait an additional three months before they are eligible again.

    The FDA's restrictions date back to the 1980s AIDS crisis, when it was unclear how HIV was spread. Its new guidelines now closely resemble those of Canada and the U.K., according to NBC News.

