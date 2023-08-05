FDA Approves First Pill in the Nation to Treat Postpartum Depression - The Messenger
FDA Approves First Pill in the Nation to Treat Postpartum Depression

Breakthrough change will make it far easier for moms to get help

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
The federal Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it has approved the first oral medication in the U.S. to treat debilitating postpartum depression.

Clinical trial data show the approved drug zuranolone (brand name Zurzuvae) works quickly, and begins to to ease depression in as few as three days, significantly faster than general antidepressants.

It's also taken for only two weeks, which may appeal to a broader range of women who suffer from postpartum depression.

Treatment has only been available as an IV injection given by a health care provider in certain health care facilities, the FDA noted.

Postpartum depression is a serious, yet often overlooked, condition that affects half-a-million women each year after they give birth. Women often suffer from guilt about the condition at a time when they're expected to be thrilled to have a newborn.

There is no single cause of the condition, but researchers believe genetics, the physical changes that occur postpartum, and emotional factors — like the extreme sleep deprivation associated with caring for a newborn — could all contribute. 

PPD is not only debilitating for mothers, but can also have major impacts on newborns and families.

A middle aged mother resting on her couch holds her baby in her arm and holds her other hand over her head with a tired and stressed expression.
The FDA approved a pill to treat postpartum depression.FatCamera/GettyImages

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness — even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child," Dr. Tiffany Farchione, director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

"Because postpartum depression can disrupt the maternal-infant bond, it can also have consequences for the child’s physical and emotional development,” she added.

“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women."

The efficacy of Zurzuvae for the treatment of PPD in adults was demonstrated in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter studies, the FDA noted. Trial participants were women who met the criteria for postpartum depression.

Patients in the Zurzuvae groups showed significantly more improvement in their symptoms compared to those in the placebo groups.

Zurzuvae, was developed by Sage Therapeutics, a Massachusetts company that produces it in partnership with Biogen.

It' is's expected to be available after the Drug Enforcement Administration completes a 90-day review required for drugs affecting the central nervous system, Sage said. The companies have not announced a price for the pill.

