The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older.

The vaccine, called Abrysvo and produced by Pfizer, prevents the development of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV, which hospitalizes up to 160,000 older adults per year and kills up to 10,000, according to estimates by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

CDC immunization advisory officials are expected to consider in June approving the vaccine’s use for older adults. Should the CDC give its approval, Pfizer officials estimate the vaccine could become available as soon as the third quarter of 2023, just before RSV and influenza season begins.

“A vaccine to help prevent RSV had been an elusive public health goal for more than half a century,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer for vaccine research and development. “Today’s approval is a monumental step forward in delivering on Pfizer’s commitment to help alleviate the significant burden of RSV in higher-risk populations, which includes older adults.”

Pfizer plans to begin multiple clinical trials to study the safety and efficacy of the vaccine among age groups younger than 60.

An FDA advisory panel agreed earlier this month that the vaccine is safe and effective for infants. The FDA is expected to issue a final decision for that age group by August.

RSV is currently the leading cause of death for newborns across the world. The vaccine would be administered to pregnant people who are between 24 and 36 weeks of their pregnancy.

The immune response would then be transferred to the fetus and would remain intact once the baby is born.