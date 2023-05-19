The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    FBI Whistleblowers Say They Took Money From Trump Official

    One said the payment was to help him "feed his family."

    Published
    Luke Funk
    Two former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, but also admitted that they had received money from a former adviser to Donald Trump.

    Appearing before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, suspended FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle and former FBI special agent Steve Friend both said they’d received money from Kash Patel.

    He served as chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense under President Trump.

    Their testimony came a day after the FBI disclosed they had their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Jan. 6th Capitol attack affected their work.

    Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) asked both men if they had received money from Patel.

    Both confirmed payments.  Friend said the donation was to help him “feed his family” after he was indefinitely suspended from the agency.

    (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    The men alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in testimony.

    Jordan and other Republicans on the committee hailed the former FBI employees, claiming they were facing retribution for speaking out against government abuse.

    “I sacrificed my dream job to share this information with the American people,” Friend testified. “I humbly ask all the members to do your jobs and consider the merit of what I have presented.”

    But Democrats dismissed the testimony.

    “This select committee is a clearinghouse for testing conspiracy theories for Donald Trump to use in his 2024 presidential campaign,” said Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the top Democrat on the committee.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

