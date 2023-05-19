FBI Whistleblowers Say They Took Money From Trump Official
One said the payment was to help him "feed his family."
Two former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, but also admitted that they had received money from a former adviser to Donald Trump.
Appearing before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, suspended FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle and former FBI special agent Steve Friend both said they’d received money from Kash Patel.
He served as chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense under President Trump.
Their testimony came a day after the FBI disclosed they had their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Jan. 6th Capitol attack affected their work.
- The FBI’s Trump search warrant for Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. Here’s what’s in it.
- Trump Promises Mike Flynn at Rightwing Rally: ‘We’re Bringing You Back’
- FBI Accused of Pressing Agents to Probe Jan. 6 Suspects Without Evidence
- FBI Terror Watchlist Suspect Arrested by Calif. Border Patrol Agents
- Demonizing the FBI Is No Way to Reform the Troubled Bureau
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) asked both men if they had received money from Patel.
Both confirmed payments. Friend said the donation was to help him “feed his family” after he was indefinitely suspended from the agency.
The men alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in testimony.
Jordan and other Republicans on the committee hailed the former FBI employees, claiming they were facing retribution for speaking out against government abuse.
“I sacrificed my dream job to share this information with the American people,” Friend testified. “I humbly ask all the members to do your jobs and consider the merit of what I have presented.”
But Democrats dismissed the testimony.
“This select committee is a clearinghouse for testing conspiracy theories for Donald Trump to use in his 2024 presidential campaign,” said Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the top Democrat on the committee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews