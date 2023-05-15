FBI Terror Watchlist Suspect Arrested by Calif. Border Patrol Agents

An Afghan national on the FBI's terror watchlist has been arrested at the U.S. border near San Diego, the office of Rep. Darrell Issa of California told The Messenger.

The news was first reported in a tweet by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin on Sunday morning.

According to Melugin, the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday as they attempted to enter the U.S. with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, a community in the southern section of San Diego.

Their identity has not been publicly revealed as of Monday afternoon.

When reached by The Messenger, the California Border Patrol did not provide further information, while the FBI said it could not comment on the inquiry.

"We are vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats, and we work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," the organization told The Messenger.

Rep. Darrell Issa is a Republican representing California's 48th congressional district.

In a statement to The Messenger, his office said they had confirmed the border arrest with "multiple sources."

Issa criticized the Biden Administration's immigration policies, calling it a "disastrous failure." The Messenger reached out to the White House for comment.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond told San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB that his office also confirmed the arrest.

News about the arrest comes shortly after the end of Title 42, a measure that gave border authorities additional power to quickly expel migrants who attempted to cross into the U.S. at the border illegally. It officially expired on Thursday night.

The Trump Administration implemented the law in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas border patrol agents reportedly apprehended between 10,000 to 11,000 migrants per day, per NBC News.

The number dropped to just over 6,000 on Friday, the day after Title 42 ended.