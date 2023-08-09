FBI Searching for Teen Sisters Missing from Michigan Since June - The Messenger
FBI Searching for Teen Sisters Missing from Michigan Since June

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Tamara Perez, left, and Iris PerezFBI

The FBI has joined the search for two sisters who have been missing from Michigan since June. 

Authorities are searching for Iris and Tamara Perez, who were last seen by a neighbor on June 28. The girls were heading toward the woods near their home in Prudenville, Michigan, a neighbor told authorities. Prudenville, an unincorporated community, is near Houghton Lake and has a small population of about 1,600 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. 

Surveillance video footage shows a newer model white Jeep leaving the area around the same the teenagers disappeared, the FBI said. 

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the girls’ disappearances after they were reported missing between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on June 28. The Michigan State Police, the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center, and Law Enforcement Authorities in Florida are also assisting in the search, the sheriff’s office said. 

Iris, who also goes by A-Dayla Precious Crowder, is 5 feet tall, 14 years old, and has a star tattoo on the left side of her neck. Tamara, who also goes by Sa-Kira Littrell Nombre, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 15 years old. 

The girls lived with their adoptive parents in Florida until March when they were found at their biological mother’s home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the FBI reports. The girls have ties to Lake Worth, Florida, and Winchester, Tennessee. 

Authorities ask anyone with information about the girls to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.

