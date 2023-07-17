FBI Offers Reward to Catch ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ Who Robs Banks Dressed as Woman - The Messenger
FBI Offers Reward to Catch ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ Who Robs Banks Dressed as Woman

He wore a black wig, a green women's sweater and black ballet flats for his latest heist

Aysha Qamar
The FBI is hunting a bank robber who dresses as a woman and uses sticky notes threaten tellers into handing over the cash.

The "Sticky Note Bandit" has hit three Texas banks so far this month. Now the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for his capture.

He left two of the Houston-area banks with undisclosed sums.

The man allegedly entered Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston on July 5 "dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash," the FBI said.

"No one was physically hurt during the robbery," the statement continued.

The FBI described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-8 with "thin to medium build."

"During the last two robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse," the FBI said.

During one of the robberies, the "teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety," the FBI said. "The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money."

The incidents occurred on July 5, July 11 and July 13.

Houston sticky note bandit Make a note of this: #FBI Houston's Violent Crime Task Force is seeking the "Sticky Note Bandit" who has committed three robberies in the Houston area during the last ten days. Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS with any information. Up to a $5,000 reward!
