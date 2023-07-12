FBI Finds 40 Human Skulls Used as ‘Decoration’ After Raid on Kentucky Home

An FBI raid on the Kentucky home of a man suspected of trafficking stolen human body parts uncovered 40 human skulls that were used as "decoration," according to federal agents.

One of the skulls had a scarf around it, and another was in the bed where the man slept, an FBI special agent said in an affidavit filed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the FBI raided James William Nott’s home in Mount Washington, a town just southeast of Louisville.

The raid was part of a nationwide investigation into human body parts that were stolen from the Harvard University morgue.

When the agents asked Nott if anyone else lived in the home, he said, “only my dead friends.”

An FBI raid on a Kentucky home led to the discovery of a man hoarding human body parts, selling some of them and using others for decorations around his home. USDC

“FBI agents located human remains including approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones. The skulls were decorated around the furniture," the FBI stated in a 9-page criminal complaint.

"One skull had a head scarf around it. One skull was located on the mattress where Nott slept."

A Harvard Medical School bag was also found at the home.

An AK-47 rifle with a loaded magazine was found near the door and close to the mattress, the affidavit read. There was a bag of ammunition nearby along with six empty magazine clips. Authorities also found a loaded .38-caliber revolver on a table, which Nott said he bought at a garage sale.

FBI agents also found inert grenades and two plates for body armor.

During the search they also found human remains that included the “skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones.”

The FBI tracked down Nott after becoming aware of posts on Facebook Messenger advertising human bodies for sale. According to the affidavit, Nott was advertising human body parts for sale as recently as June.

Some of Nott's messages were in communication with a man named Jeremy Pauley, a Pennsylvania resident who allegedly bought human remains, including organs and skin.

Pauly and five others were charged last month in Pennsylvania with violations of conspiracy and the interstate transport of stolen goods related to the alleged trafficking of stolen body parts.