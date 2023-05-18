FBI Accused of Pressing Agents to Probe Jan. 6 Suspects Without Evidence

The FBI pressured agents to investigate 138 people who traveled to Washington with two others who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 — but refused to turn over surveillance video that would have revealed if they actually took part in the attack, congressional Republicans alleged Thursday.

An 80-page report from the GOP-controlled House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government also accused the FBI of retaliating against whistleblowers, including one who raised concerns about using a SWAT team to arrest a Jan. 6 suspect.

Other allegations include claims that FBI officials pressured agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism — "and even manufactured DVE cases where they may not otherwise exist" — to try to convince the public that incidents were "organically rising around the country."

The report also says the FBI pays bonuses to officials who meet "certain arbitrary metrics and performance goals," creating "perverse incentives…to utilize law-enforcement tools and resources where they may not be needed or appropriate."

The report is based on interviews with three current and former FBI employees who only spoke to Republican members of the subcommittee due to "the false and defamatory attack that Democrats on the [House Judiciary] Committee and the Select Committee perpetrated against" them.

"The disclosures from these FBI employees highlight egregious abuse, misallocation of law-enforcement resources and misconduct with the leadership ranks of the FBI," the report alleges.

The whistleblowers -- agent Garret O'Boyle, ex-agent Steve Friend and operations specialist Marcus Allen -- were among the witnesses who testified at a subcommittee hearing Thursday.

In a prepared statement, the FBI said: “The FBI’s mission is to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people. The FBI has not and will not retaliate against individuals who make protected whistleblower disclosures.”

On Wednesday night, The New York Times reported that two of the whistleblowers were among three agents whose security clearances were revoked for either taking part in the Jan. 6 riot or expressing views about it that called into question their "allegiance to the United States."



The information is contained in a letter sent Wednesday to subcommittee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) by acting FBI Assistant Director Christopher Dunham, the Times said.



Friend reportedly lost his clearance on Tuesday for refusing to take part in the SWAT arrest of a Jan. 6 suspect whom the Times identified as a member of a right-wing militia group tied to the Three Percenter movement.



“I have an oath to uphold the Constitution,” Friend allegedly told his bosses. “I have a moral objection and want to be considered a conscientious objector.”



Dunham's letter also said that Allen "expressed sympathy for persons or organizations that advocate, threaten or use force or violence,” according to the Times.



In addition, Allen allegedly sent emails from his official account that urged his colleagues to "exercise extreme caution and discretion" while investigating the Jan. 6 attack and linked to a website that said “federal law enforcement had some degree of infiltration among the crowds gathered at the Capitol."



A Jordan spokesman called the FBI letter “a desperate attempt to salvage their reputation” ahead of testimony "about the agency’s politicized behavior and retaliation against anyone who dares speak out," the Times said.



NBC News obtained a copy of the letter on Thursday.

The pressure to probe the 138 subjects allegedly came from the FBI's Washington Field Office, which allegedly told the field office in Boston to launch an investigation "with no specific indication that these people were involved in any way in criminal activity."

"The only basis for investigating these people was that they shared buses to Washington with two individuals who entered restricted areas of the Capitol that day," according to the report.

"In response to the WFO’s pressure to open investigations into all 140 individuals, the Boston Field Office asked the WFO for more evidence, including video from the Capitol, to properly predicate the investigations.

"The WFO provided pictures of the two individuals inside the Capitol; however, the WFO refused to provide video evidence from

the Capitol out of fear it would disclose undercover officers or confidential human sources inside the Capitol."

The alleged retaliation included suspending Friend, a former SWAT team member, after he told his supervisor he was concerned about the planned use of a SWAT team to arrest an unidentified Jan. 6 suspect who'd offered to cooperate with the bureau.

Friend said the FBI "tends to use the least amount of force necessary" to make an arrest and called SWAT "an unnecessary tool to use for that particular individual," according to the report.

Court documents allege that the suspect, who was charged with misdemeanors following his arrest, posted online video of himself outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, wearing body armor and a gas mask and carrying and AR-15-style rifle, the Times said.



Witnesses also told the FBI that they'd seen photos of the suspect allegedly carrying a similar rifle at other times.