FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’

The FBI special agent in charge of the Cincinnati office warned that the agency views public corruption as a "top-tier threat," that could erode the people's trust in government.

"Faith in government" is important, J. William Rivers, who has run the Cincinnati field office for nearly two years, told the "That's So Cincinnati" podcast.

If that trust falters, "our community is a victim. Us, as citizens, are victims," he said.

"If we can't have faith in our government leaders and our government institutions and the organizations that provide services for citizens — if we can't have faith in that — I think that's a very fundamental basic need that we have that we should be able to rely on," Rivers told the podcast.

"So when a community loses faith in its government and its leaders, that's a real problem," he said.

The victims of public corruption are not always obvious to citizens, noting that the cases sometimes affect insurance companies, corporations and agencies that people don't hear about.

Along with public corruption, Rivers said the FBI is very aware of other threats, including civil rights and counterterrorism, including the US Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.