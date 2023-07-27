Father Yells ‘Go Bears’ After Testifying to Daughter’s Insanity after Murder, Dismemberment Conviction
Arturo Coronado, who is currently imprisoned on unrelated charges, said he had concerns about his daughter's wellbeing 'all the time'
The sentencing hearing for Taylor Schabusiness, who was convicted of murdering and dismembering her boyfriend, took a bizarre turn on Thursday, when her father addressed her, while being escorted out of the courtroom.
“I love you,” Schabusiness’ father, Arturo Coronado said, as he walked past his daughter.
“Go Bears!” he added.
Schabusiness, who has been filmed giggling throughout the court proceedings, smiled at her father and replied, “I love you too. Go Bears!”
Coronado, who is currently imprisoned on unrelated charges, was testifying about his daughter’s mental wellbeing, as the court debated her prison sentence.
Schabusiness, 25, was convicted of the 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, after less than hour of jury deliberations on Tuesday.
Prosecutors alleged that while both were high on methamphetamine, Schabusiness strangled Thyrion. After the strangling, she dismembered Thryion and scattered his body parts throughout his mother's home, in Green Bay, according to the Associated Press.
Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect – which means that the jury must now determine if she could distinguish between right and wrong when she killed Thryion, according to WBAY.
Coronado told the court that his daughter had a history of mental health issues and that he’d previously taken her to a psychiatric hospital.
When defense lawyers asked Coronado if he’d had any concerns about his Schabusiness mental state, he replied, “all the time,” according to WBAY.
