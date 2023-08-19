Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to Life

an Ohio teen that killed her boyfriend and one other after purposefully slamming her car into a building at 100 miles an hour shouldn't spend the rest of her life in prison, according to the victim's father.



Frank Russo, 61, told NBC News Friday that even though Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was convicted for murdering his son Dominic and their friend Davion Flanagan, her life shouldn’t be over.

“It’s horrible for everybody. Yeah, I lost my son, it’s harder on our family, but I don’t want the rest of her life ruined too, it isn’t going to make me feel any better,” he said. “The whole thing’s just a shame.

Shirilla has yet to be sentenced but faces life in prison after her conviction Monday. On July 31, 2022, while driving with Russo, 20, and Flanagan, 19, she floored her 2018 Toyota Camry until it hit 100 mph and smashed into a building. Both boys died in the Strongsville, Ohio crash, and Shirilla was found unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Prosecutors said Shirilla, then 17, intentionally crashed the car as a way to end her relationship with Russo, her then-boyfriend. When handing down her conviction, an Ohio judge called Shirilla “hell on wheels.”

“She’s just a little kid,” Frank Russo said of Shirilla. "She f---ed up. She did a damn stupid thing but now her parents are destroyed, her family’s destroyed too.”

“I wish there was a way she could get some kind of help, some kind of treatment,” he said.

Russo told NBC News that his son Dominic was a “go-getter” with his life ahead of him.

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all counts related to a July 2022 high-speed car crash into a building that killed her boyfriend and friend in Strongsville, Ohio. WKYC News 3/Screenshot

“He was opening up his own clothing line, he was not [an] average kid, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

The grieving father also said he didn’t believe Shirilla’s claim that she doesn’t remember the crash. "I wish she would just tell us what exactly happened and I’d be willing to reduce the sentence," he said.

Dominic’s eldest sister Christina Russo told NBC News that her brother’s love for Shirilla made things difficult.

“If we hadn’t known her, if my brother hadn’t loved her … it is more complicated,” she said.

“Justice was served, when you do something intentionally you have to pay for your actions,” the sister said, "but at the same time ... it’s even more terrible now that it’s in stone, that my little brother, his life was stolen, was taken intentionally.”

Christina Russo said you can’t compare her brother’s death to Shirilla’s incarceration.

“[Shirilla's] family, they’re all sad that she’s going to be going to jail for a long time. All I have to say is that she’s breathing,” she said. "They can call her, they can tell her they love her. I would consider them lucky. We’re not."