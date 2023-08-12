Father Walking Daughter to School Finds Woman on Sidewalk With Bullet Wound in Head: ‘Senseless’

An Atlanta father walking his daughter to school Friday morning came upon a gruesome scene — a woman's feet sticking out of the sidewalk, and when he tried to help her up, he made another disturbing discovery.

At first, the man, who was not identified, told WSB-TV that he wasn't sure whether the woman was passed out or asleep when they found her around 7:15 a.m.

“Once I got up on her … was like ma’am? But once I got up on her I realized she had a hole in her head … she was dead,” he told the station, adding that he didn't recognize the victim.

The father said he hurriedly took his daughter to the elementary school, and now he just wants to know who the woman is and what happened to her.

“Right now, it bothers me, messed with me real bad,” he said. “It’s bad. it doesn’t make no sense, real senseless.”

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Germain Breedlove told WSB-TV that the 30-year-old Black victim has "no connection to this neighborhood or this area."

The owner of the property where the body was found in the driveway said he'd never seen her before and didn't hear any gunshots.

“She doesn’t look like she run around here doing things don’t have no business doing. Somebody's daughter, somebody's mamma,” the neighbor said.

Police are still investigating.

