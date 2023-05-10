Father of University of Georgia Football Player Who Died in Crash Sues School

The father of University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who died in a high-speed car crash in January, is suing the school’s athletic department.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the offensive lineman's father, Dave Willock, and his estate filed the lawsuit, which alleges that the school's athletic department should be held liable for the deadly crash.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, also places blame on former Georgia player Jalen Carter and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting analyst who also died in the crash, according to the report.

The owner of Athen strip club Toppers International Showbar was also reportedly named in the suit, which seeks $40 million.

Members of the football team had been at the club celebrating the team’s national championship in the hours before the crash.

Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in the crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said.

LeCroy, who was driving the vehicle, died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

A police report listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash.

William Stiles, one of Dave Willock’s lawyers, told the AJC that allegations in the lawsuit are “supported by public statements of the university, evidence and statements disclosed in the media by various entities and our own investigation.”

Georgia athletic department officials previously said the vehicle involved in the Jan. 15 crash was to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.