A Florida taco truck owner is pleading for his rolling business’s return after it was stolen off a parking lot, saying that he needs it to support his family.

"Everything we’ve worked for was taken from us in a day," Anthony Espinal, a father of two and the owner of the Blessed Belly Food Truck, told local outlet FOX 35.

Espinal got a call on Wednesday informing him that his truck was missing from the Orlando lot where he’d been paying to park it. All that was left behind were locks for the truck, apparently sawed off during the theft.

"We worked over a year to buy the trailer,” Espinal said. “We saved everything. Spent the least amount of money on us just to be able to afford a trailer to give my family a better opportunity.”

In a cruel twist, the truck was stolen just days before Espinal reportedly planned to set up shop permanently at Food Truck Heaven, a congregation of several similar businesses, in Kissimmee.

"[T]his project was our life, our livelihood," wrote Espinal's wife, Leidy Pérez, in a post for a GoFundMe drive organized to support the family. "[I]t is something very traumatic for us both emotionally and economically, it would be like starting from scratch once again."

The lot’s owner, Christopher Schoenbohm, said that he posted about the truck on social media in hopes that someone will recognize it and reach out.

"The vehicle is obvious,” he told FOX 35. “It has ‘Blessed Belly’ right down the side, because that was [Espinal’s] blessing."

The distinctive red truck has two metal exhaust ports on the roof and two propane tanks loaded on the back.

While pleading for the truck’s return, Espinal vowed to persevere with or without it.

"We’re going to keep moving forward,” he said. “I owe it to my two kids. We’re going to move forward.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Espinal's last name. The story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.