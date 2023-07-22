Father of Woman Accused of Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Son Says She is No ‘Monster’

A Florida man defended his daughter who is accused of going to a parody website to hire a hitman to kill her toddler, saying she isn't a "monster."

Miami-Dad police arrested Jazmin Paez, 18, on Tuesday, alleging that she went on rentahitman.com to offer an assassin $3,000 to murder her 3-year-old son by the end of the week.

Her father told NBC 6 that his daughter has a number of medical problems and has undergone more than 12 surgeries.

"My daughter is not a monster," the man, who was not identified, told the station in Spanish.

Jazmin Paez allegedly sent pictures of the boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be. Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

"My daughter is a little girl who was born with health problems. She has liquid retained in her neck. She's had 12 surgeries, she lost the ability to move her face. She's been bullied in school, they called her 'the monster,'" the dad said, adding that he has confidence the truth will come out.

Paez, according to police, sent photos of her child and the address where he would be.

She wrote on an online form that she wanted to kill her son "to get something done once and for all" and requested that he was "to be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP."

The owner of the website contacted the Miami-Dade police.

Paez was arrested on charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

She was released on $15,000 bail.