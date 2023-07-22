Father of Woman Accused of Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Son Says She is No ‘Monster’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Father of Woman Accused of Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Son Says She is No ‘Monster’

Jazmin Paez was arrested for going on parody site rentahitman.com to offer a hitman $3,000 to kill her 3-year-old son.

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Florida man defended his daughter who is accused of going to a parody website to hire a hitman to kill her toddler, saying she isn't a "monster."

Miami-Dad police arrested Jazmin Paez, 18, on Tuesday, alleging that she went on rentahitman.com to offer an assassin $3,000 to murder her 3-year-old son by the end of the week. 

Her father told NBC 6 that his daughter has a number of medical problems and has undergone more than 12 surgeries. 

"My daughter is not a monster," the man, who was not identified, told the station in Spanish. 

Read More
Jazmin Paez
Jazmin Paez allegedly sent pictures of the boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be.Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

"My daughter is a little girl who was born with health problems. She has liquid retained in her neck. She's had 12 surgeries, she lost the ability to move her face. She's been bullied in school, they called her 'the monster,'" the dad said, adding that he has confidence the truth will come out.

Paez, according to police, sent photos of her child and the address where he would be. 

She wrote on an online form that she wanted to kill her son "to get something done once and for all" and requested that he was "to be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP."

The owner of the website contacted the Miami-Dade police.

Paez was arrested on charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

She was released on $15,000 bail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.