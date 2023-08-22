Father of Missing Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell Now Considered Person of Interest After Police Say He Made False Statements

The father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy J’Asiah Mitchell is reportedly now a person of interest in the case.

Artavious North was charged with giving false statements in connection with the case after he told police his son was kidnapped. Police don't believe that story.

The East Point Police told WAGA-TV that they are now investigating North as a person of interest and he remains behind bars.

J’Asiah’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, Wednesday night. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Above, a picture of J’Asiah Mitchell The Dekalb Police Department

Efforts to find the child expanded to a landfill in Griffin, which sits outside Atlanta and nearly 50 miles from where the boy was first reported missing, according to WXIA-TV.

Authorities had previously drained a lake near an East Point apartment complex, near where his father was staying and where J’Asiah frequently visited.



Police were unable to locate J'Asiah at either location.

The toddler has been missing since last Wednesday after North told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, nearly 20 miles from where he lived.

One day later DeKalb County police discovered North’s story was untrue after finding inconsistencies and he was charged with making a false statement to police.