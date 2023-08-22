Father of Missing Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell Now Considered Person of Interest After Police Say He Made False Statements
Artavious North is behind bars after being charged with making false statements in connection with his son's disappearance
The father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy J’Asiah Mitchell is reportedly now a person of interest in the case.
Artavious North was charged with giving false statements in connection with the case after he told police his son was kidnapped. Police don't believe that story.
The East Point Police told WAGA-TV that they are now investigating North as a person of interest and he remains behind bars.
Efforts to find the child expanded to a landfill in Griffin, which sits outside Atlanta and nearly 50 miles from where the boy was first reported missing, according to WXIA-TV.
Authorities had previously drained a lake near an East Point apartment complex, near where his father was staying and where J’Asiah frequently visited.
Police were unable to locate J'Asiah at either location.
- Police Find Body of Missing Georgia Toddler Who Was Allegedly Falsely Reported as Kidnapped by Father
- Police: It May Take Two Weeks To Identify Remains of Georgia Toddler J’Asiah Mitchell
- Search for Missing Two-year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell Expands to Landfill After Police Fully Drain Nearby Lake
- Missing Child Group Sees ‘Grim Scenario’ For 2-Year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell As Search Approaches 6th Day
- ‘We Just Want J’Asiah.’ Family of Missing Two-Year-Old Vows to Search High and Low After Dad Charged With False Kidnapping Story
- Police Accuse Dad of Lying About Kidnapping of Toddler Son — But The Boy Is Still Missing
The toddler has been missing since last Wednesday after North told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, nearly 20 miles from where he lived.
One day later DeKalb County police discovered North’s story was untrue after finding inconsistencies and he was charged with making a false statement to police.
