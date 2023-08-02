Father of Four Dies in Jet Ski Drowning on Lake Tahoe - The Messenger
News
Father of Four Dies in Jet Ski Drowning on Lake Tahoe

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family of Bill Siu had already surpassed $60,000 by Wednesday morning

Chris Harris
Bill Siu and his childrenGoFundMe

A California community is mourning the tragic loss of a father-of-four and beloved youth football coach who drowned over the weekend in a jet skiing accident on Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office was summoned to east shore of Lake Tahoe on Friday afternoon for a possible drowning accident. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, United States Coast Guard and Sand Harbor lifeguards also responded to the scene.

Bill Siu was pulled from the water unconscious and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sand Harbor. Siu died on Saturday.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family of Siu had already surpassed $60,000 by Wednesday morning.

Siu, who lived in Concord with his wife and kids, is described in the fundraiser as a Raiders fan who was a gifted athlete in high school sports, playing both football and baseball. He loved listening to reggae while grilling in his backyard, even on sweltering days.

"Bill loved to take his family to Disneyland," it adds, calling him "a master navigator of the park" who was "committed to bringing the magic back home for his kids, long after leaving the park."

Siu became a football coach at Clayton Valley High School, where he was able to coach his son, Kanoah.

The GoFundMe page includes a number of touching tributes to the devoted dad, with many acknowledging both his incredible kindness and integrity. One donor thanked him "for being an example to so many on and off the field."

The fundraiser will help pay for Siu's funeral costs and outstanding medical bills.

