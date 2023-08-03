Father of 3 Drowns Rescuing His Children From River - The Messenger
Chris Harris
The scene in Franklin Township on WednesdayNBC New York

A New Jersey man drowned Wednesday after jumping into a river to save his three children, officials confirm.

Authorities in Franklin Township have yet to identify the victim, whose body was found after an hours-long search.

Cops were called to the Millstone River just before 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report that the 42-year-old father was in distress in the river.

Eyewitnesses told officers the three children — 8, 11, and 13 — went into the river, but quickly started to struggle in the river's current.

Police arrived to find the three children, but no sign of the father.

Witnesses said the father jumped into the river to pluck the children out, but at some point, he lost his balance and went under.

The children were treated at the scene and released. The father's body was pulled from the river just before 5:30 p.m.

The matter remains under investigation.

