A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Virginia just after winning custody of his children, and authorities have arrested the victim's ex-wife's boyfriend for the murder.

David Branham, 36, was charged with murder and attempted malicious wounding, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement.

Police alleged that the victim, Alex Brown, was fatally shot on May 9 at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Brown had been embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with his ex. Just prior to the deadly shooting, a judge awarded Brown custody of his two sons.

"It was determined through witness statements that David Branham was recently involved in a custody dispute involving the victim and had also initially shot into a vehicle occupied by Alex Brown and several others," authorities said in a statement.

According to his mother, Suz McCoy, Brown was "not in any kind of custody dispute" with Branham, "who was obsessed with obtaining kids that didn't belong to him."

"He was fighting for custody with his estranged wife who was letting a murderer call the shots in her life and her kids lives," McCoy wrote on Facebook.

Branham had not yet entered pleas to the two criminal counts he faces. Additional charges are likely, the statement indicates.

Anyone who may have any information pertinent to this case is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.