Strangled, Raped Preteen Girl Found Under Dad’s Bed After Texting Him About Stranger at the Door
Police have made no arrests, and they have yet to identify a possible suspect
A Texas father arrived home from work this week to find his young daughter dead beneath his bed, police confirmed. The 11-year-old girl had previously texted him to say a stranger was knocking at the door of the home.
Police in Pasadena, a city in the Houston metro area, have no suspects yet in the death of little Maria Gonzalez, who was strangled and beaten to death on Saturday morning. No arrests have been made, and detectives have announced they've eliminated her 32-year-old father, Carmelo Gonzalez, as a suspect.
The grieving father left Maria home alone while he went to work. After receiving the troubling text, he tried calling her, but couldn't reach her. Gonzalez then called relatives who live nearby, who went to check on her, but found no trace of her.
Gonzalez returned home, and called 911 after finding Maria's body wrapped in a trash bag that was placed in a laundry basket that was slid beneath his bed.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have also said that she was sexually assaulted by her killer, and sustained blunt force trauma to the head.
- Person of Interest Identified in Murder of Young Texas Girl Found Strangled Under Bed
- Texas Father Describes Horror of Finding 11-Year-Old Daughter Raped and Murdered Under His Bed
- Person of Interest Left a Key in the Texas Home Where a Strangled 11-Year-Old Girl Was Found: Police
- ‘Hot Bedding’: Students in Australia Share Beds With Strangers as Cost of Living Crisis Spirals
- Florida Man Accused of Beating Wife’s Coworker With Bat After Finding Him in Bed With Her
- Billionaire Leon Black Accused of Raping Autistic Girl, 16, in New Epstein-Related Lawsuit
Maria and her father were originally from Guatemala. They were the only two people living in the home, which they first moved into three months ago. Nothing was missing from the residence.
Investigators ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 10 a.m. on Saturday — or those with any other information pertinent to the homicide case — contact Det. Quintanilla at (713) 475-7803 or Det. Mata at (713) 475-7878.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews