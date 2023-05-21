Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old Grenade
The incident took place while the family was going through a grandfather's possessions.
A father was killed and two teenage children were wounded when a hand grenade exploded inside an Indiana home, police said.
The incident took place shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the family found the grenade while going through a grandfather's possessions, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a Facebook post.
"Someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device and it detonated," Martinez said.
The unidentified man was unresponsive when first responders arrived and pronounced dead.
His 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son both suffered shrapnel wounds and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The home is located in the Lakes of the Four Seasons community in Winfield, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago.
The Porter County Bomb Squad secured the scene and checked the home for additional explosives, Martinez.
An investigation by Sheriff's Department homicide detectives and crime scene investigators was underway.
