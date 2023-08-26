Father Details Saving 7-Month-Old Daughter During Mass Shooting as Biker Bar Victims Identified

A father’s night out with his baby daughter turned into a mad dash for survival when a retired police sergeant with two handguns and a grudge against his estranged wife shot up a popular California biker bar, killing three people.

The dad, Ryan Guidus, shared his tale of survival with the Associated Press on Friday, as the victims of the Wednesday mass shooting in Trabuco Canyon — about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles — were identified and mourned.

Guidus, his mother-in-law and his 7-month-old daughter, Olive, were enjoying the family-friendly spaghetti night at Cook’s Corner when shots rang out.

He initially thought the noise was fireworks. Then came the screams.

“I just reached into the stroller and ejected my daughter out of that thing, ripped her out of there as fast as I could,” Guidus, 36, told the Associated Press. “It was all a blur, it happened so fast.”

Guidus cradled Olive against his chest, sprinted from the bar’s patio and took cover with fellow patrons among trees along an embankment, he recalled.

When more shots echoed from the restaurant, Guidus handed Olive to another man, jumped 10 feet down the embankment, then took his daughter back.

With the help of mountain bikers passing through the area, the family made their way to a nearby parking lot. One cyclist lent Guidus his phone to call his wife and parents. It was only then that Olive started to cry.

“I can’t stop hugging and kissing her,” Guidus told the Associated Press. “I obviously pray to God that she doesn’t remember this. I assume she won’t.”

People hold candles during a prayer vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., for victims of Wednesday's shootings at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

In the bar, John Snowling, a retired Ventura police sergeant, first shot his estranged wife in the jaw and killed the woman with whom she was dining, Tonya Clark.

Clark, 49, was out celebrating her birthday with Snowling’s wife, Marie, who was in the process of divorcing him, according to the Orange County Register. Marie Snowling is expected to survive her injuries.

Loved ones remembered Clark as a devoted single mother to a 13-year-old son, the outlet reported. She was set to start a new job on Thursday.

After killing Clark and wounding his wife, Snowling continued to fire indiscriminately.

Urban planner and landscape architect John Leehey, 67, was enjoying a night of spaghetti, beer and live music when Snowling opened fire, friend and survivor James O’Malley told the Register.

Leehey was a married father of adult sons and, “never spoke ill of anyone,” O’Malley said.

At one point, Snowling left the bar to get a third handgun and a shotgun from his vehicle.

Bouncer and truck driver Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, could have used the respite to flee. Instead, he told patrons to lock the door and followed Snowling, according to the Register.

“I’m going to take care of this,” he reportedly said.

But Snowling gunned down Sprowl, a father to two sons and a daughter, outside the bar.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Shawn Ambrose, a friend of Sprowl’s for 30 years, told the Register. “That bought a little time.”

Snowling, in turn, was then shot and killed by responding sheriff’s deputies outside the bar, according to officials.

In total, Snowling killed three people and wounded another five with gunfire. A sixth person suffered a non-gunshot injury, officials said.