Father and Son Pick Up Hitchhiker Who Turns Out To Be Murder Suspect

A father and son in Georgia gave a hitchhiker a ride unaware that he was a suspect in a murder.

Russell Jimmerson was driving his truck with his son to pick up his check in the town of Lula Tuesday when he spotted the hitchhiker, 23-year-old Keegan Cleve Phillips of North Carolina, reported local news station WSMV 4.

Phillips was arrested hours later after Jimmerson dropped him off along Gillsville Highway, and an area resident reportedly spotted him at and reported him to police.

Phillips is a suspect in a murder along with Robert Lee Peppers, 62.

The body of the unidentified victim was found on Monday in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Rabun County, authorities said. No other details about the murder were released.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted Phillips' description on social media after the body was discovered, saying he was “disheveled and dirty.”

Authorities warned the public not to approach Phillips and to call 911 if they saw him.

Jimmerson recounted that as he was driving with his son, Phillips “just stuck his hand out, very quickly. I told my son, ‘Let’s get him.’ I help everybody."

Phillip told the pair he had been “up all night, walking from Rabun County," Jimmerson said.

It wasn't until later that Jimmerson discovered during a conversation with a friend that Phillips was a murder suspect.

“My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘I really did,’” said Jimmerson.

He noted that Phillips had a backpack that reeked.

“You won’t believe what happened," his friend told Jimmerson. "'A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night.’ And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful,’” Jimmerson responded.

Phillips and Peppers are now both in custody at Rabun County Detention Center, according to a statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation..

Phillips is facing murder charges, and Peppers is facing charges of concealing a death and unlawful disposal of a body, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.