Father and Son Pick Up Hitchhiker Who Turns Out To Be Murder Suspect

A father and son in Georgia gave a hitchhiker a ride unaware that he was a suspect in a murder.
Russell Jimmerson was driving his truck with his son to pick up his check in the town of Lula Tuesday when he spotted the hitchhiker, 23-year-old Keegan Cleve Phillips of North Carolina, reported local news station WSMV 4.
Phillips was arrested hours later after Jimmerson dropped him off along Gillsville Highway, and an area resident reportedly spotted him at and reported him to police.
Phillips is a suspect in a murder along with Robert Lee Peppers, 62.
- Husband Who Texted Wife to Say He’d Been Kidnapped May Have Picked Up Hitchhiker Before His Murder
- Father Who Allegedly Executed 3 Young Sons Plotted Their Murders for Months: Police
- Off-Duty NYPD Officer, Father Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide
- Father ‘Hunted Down’ Son Who Fled ‘Execution’ of Boys, 3, 4 and 7, Prosecutors Say
- Good Samaritan Driven into Oncoming Traffic After Stop For Hitchhiker on Way to Wedding
- Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police
The body of the unidentified victim was found on Monday in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Rabun County, authorities said. No other details about the murder were released.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted Phillips' description on social media after the body was discovered, saying he was “disheveled and dirty.”
Authorities warned the public not to approach Phillips and to call 911 if they saw him.
Jimmerson recounted that as he was driving with his son, Phillips “just stuck his hand out, very quickly. I told my son, ‘Let’s get him.’ I help everybody."
Phillip told the pair he had been “up all night, walking from Rabun County," Jimmerson said.
It wasn't until later that Jimmerson discovered during a conversation with a friend that Phillips was a murder suspect.
“My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘I really did,’” said Jimmerson.
He noted that Phillips had a backpack that reeked.
“You won’t believe what happened," his friend told Jimmerson. "'A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night.’ And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful,’” Jimmerson responded.
Phillips and Peppers are now both in custody at Rabun County Detention Center, according to a statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation..
Phillips is facing murder charges, and Peppers is facing charges of concealing a death and unlawful disposal of a body, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews
- Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on BusNews
- Watch: Beachgoers Flee as UK Cliff Collapses BeachsideNews
- NYC Steps up Drone Patrols of Beaches After First Shark Attack Since 1953News
- More Than a Million Barrels of Oil Removed from Red Sea Tanker, Averting ‘Monumental’ DisasterNews
- Diver Frees Shark Caught on Fishing Line in Florida ReefNews
- Stray Cat Adopted by Ohio Library As Its New GuardianNews
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- ‘Zombie Drug’ That Devastated Philly Neighborhood Threatens More CitiesHealth