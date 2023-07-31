Father and Son Charged in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl

A boy fatally shot a girl with his dad’s gun in a New Mexico home on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police.
The boy, 14, and the girl, 13, had been listening to music with two other minors at the Questa, New Mexico, home, when the boy pulled out a gun and pointed it at the girl. He pulled the trigger, killing her.
“The male then dragged the female’s body outside and returned to the residence,” the release said.
William Brown, the father of the 14-year-old boy, then arrived at the house. He and the boy then refused to come out for about half an hour.
Brown, 39, was arrested and charged with negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death. And his son, whose identity has not been publicly released, was arrested on multiple counts, including an open count of murder in the first-degree charge.
The incident is under an ongoing investigation.
