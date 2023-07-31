Father and Son Charged in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Father and Son Charged in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl

A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl had been listening to music when the boy pulled out his father's gun and pointed it at the girl

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
William Brown, 39, was arrested after police responded to the sceneCourtesy New Mexico State Police

A boy fatally shot a girl with his dad’s gun in a New Mexico home on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police.  

The boy, 14, and the girl, 13, had been listening to music with two other minors at the Questa, New Mexico, home, when the boy pulled out a gun and pointed it at the girl. He pulled the trigger, killing her. 

“The male then dragged the female’s body outside and returned to the residence,” the release said.

William Brown, the father of the 14-year-old boy, then arrived at the house. He and the boy then refused to come out for about half an hour.

Read More

Brown, 39, was arrested and charged with negligent making a firearm accessible to a minor resulting in death. And his son, whose identity has not been publicly released, was arrested on multiple counts, including an open count of murder in the first-degree charge.

The incident is under an ongoing investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.