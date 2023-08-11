Fate of Infamous, Violence-Plagued Rikers Jail To Be Argued in New York City

A federal judge will soon hear arguments in a case that could take control of New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail away from the city's mayor and place it into the hands of an outside arbiter.
Steve Martin, an appointed federal monitor, said that rather than making necessary reforms, the jail had instead demonstrated a "disturbing level of regression" over the eight years since he had begun tracking the system — with nearly every category of violence increasing.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing the case, said she feared that the current jail population is "at great risk of immediate harm" and called on attorneys representing inmates to make the case that the jail would operate more safely under the care of an outside authority.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, in office since January 2022, had promised to reform the prison, which has seen at least seven deaths so far this year. Last year was the deadliest in close to a decade, with 19 recorded deaths. The jail, located on an island along the East River, houses an average of 4,800 people at a time, most of whom are there awaiting trial in the city's five boroughs.
Violence and chaos increased dramatically after the pandemic led to major staffing shortages.
The Adams administration has continually rejected calls for the complex to be governed by an outside entity.
“No receiver will come to the Department of Correction and induce greater reform at a faster pace than what we have accomplished," Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on Thursday.
But outside forces, including the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, the jail's independent oversight board, and even detainees themselves have petitioned for an ownership change.
Martin, the federal monitor, said the changes that have been implemented amount to "window dressing" and have done little to change the underlying violence at the sprawling facility.
The judge could wrest control away from the city as early as next year. Rikers had been set to close by 2027, although Adams cast doubt on that timeline in January.
With Associated Press.
