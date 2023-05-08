A website is offering a unique job opportunity: become a Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster and receive $1,000 for watching all 10 movies while documenting the damages from the numerous car crashes.

FinanceBuzz, a website providing financial tips and recommendations, is seeking a dedicated F&F Claims Adjuster to monitor every car collision throughout the 10-film series.

To be successful in this role, you'll need to pay close attention to the crashes, tallying the number of accidents, assessing the extent of damages, and identifying the cars involved.

"Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving," read an announcement from the site.

This one-of-a-kind job is linked to the release of Fast X, the latest installment in the popular franchise, set to premiere on May 19.

In addition to the $1,000 payment, the Claims Adjuster will receive a $100 stipend for any costs related to the task, such as snacks, movie tickets, and streaming expenses.

Landing this dream job is quite simple. As long as you're at least 18 years old, visit their website and apply by 11:59 PM EST on May 19. The selected candidate will be announced on May 26 and given two weeks to complete the research.

The catch? Only one person will be chosen for the position. Good luck and godspeed to all applicants!