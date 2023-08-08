Fast Food Lovers Torn Over Burger King’s New Menu Item ‘Could Never Be a Snack Wrap’ - The Messenger
Fast Food Lovers Torn Over Burger King’s New Menu Item ‘Could Never Be a Snack Wrap’

People are comparing Burger King's new crispy chicken wraps to McDonald's discontinued Snack Wrap

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Burger King announced its newest menu item on Tuesday, and fans are saying it looks a lot like McDonald's beloved (and discontinued) Snack Wrap.

The chain will start selling its "BK Royal Crispy Wraps" — which come in classic, spicy and honey mustard flavors — on August 14, according to a press release.

Burger King's chief marketing officer, Pat O’Toole, called the wrap proof of Burger King's "innovation" abilities, but people on social media are saying it looks an awful lot like the defunct Snack Wrap from the king's competition.

In response to the announcement, one Twitter user wrote, "they basically just copied @McDonalds snack wrap."

Another also compared the two and said the royal crispy wrap's predecessor will always reign supreme: "They could never be a Snack Wrap."

Some people are saying this item has the potential to fill the snack wrap-shaped hole in their hearts, saying it looks good and hoping that this new item will help to curb their years-long craving.

But many are taking the opportunity to call on McDonald's to reinstate the fast-food nosh.

"Your move @McDonalds," wrote one user, with another joking that the chain has "48 hours to bring back the snack wrap."

Burger King's wraps will run customers $2.99 each and consist of fried white meat chicken, tomato, lettuce and flavor-related sauces in a soft tortilla.

The CMO, says the product is a result of the brand's success with its BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich launched in August 2022.

"Our Guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” O’Toole said.

