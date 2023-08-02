Fast-Food Joint Draws Outrage After Offering Menu With ‘Anne Frank’ Burger and ‘Adolf’ Fries - The Messenger
Fast-Food Joint Draws Outrage After Offering Menu With ‘Anne Frank’ Burger and ‘Adolf’ Fries

Other items were named after murderous Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong remained on the menu

Published
Bruce Golding
Anne Frank burger at Argentina restaurantHonky Donky (2)

If the grub at this restaurant doesn't make you queasy, the menu probably will.

A fast-food eatery in Argentina tried to drum up business by naming a hamburger after teenage Holocaust victim Anne Frank — and offering loaded fries that invoked Adolf Hitler, Argentinian media outlet Infobae reported Tuesday.

The stomach-churning marketing ploy by the Honky Donky eatery in Rafaela sparked outrage from the Rafaela Jewish Community Civil Association, which announced its "deepest rejection and indignation" on Facebook.

The group accused the business of "trivially" using the names "Ana Frank" and "Adolf" on its menu and vowed to "take the legal actions corresponding to the fact in question."

Board member Ariel Rosenthal told Infobae that Honky Donky's distasteful bill of fare was discovered in March and that the restaurant's owners had promised to change the nauseating names of the items.

"We do not understand the delay in doing it but I understand that at this moment it is being modified and there will be an apology," Rosenthal added.

Anne Frank, a Jewish girl born in Germany, hid with her family from the Nazis in an annex of her father's business in Amsterdam for two years before being discovered in 1944.

Photos of Anne Frank
Photographs of Anne Frank are seen on display at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2003.Tim Sloan/AFP

She died in a concentration camp the following year at age 16 and the diary she kept was later turned into a best-selling book, Pulitzer Prize-winning play and Oscar-winning movie.

Honky Donky renamed its "Anne Frank" burger this week after another historic murder victim, Infobae said.

The "Anne Boleyn" sandwich commemorates the English queen who was beheaded after King Henry VIII accused her of adultery and incest with her brother.

The "Adolf" fries — which were served with bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion — also disappeared from the side orders listed on a popular food app, the site said.

But other fries named after murderous Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong remained on the menu, according to Infobae.

Honky Donky has reportedly offered an online apology for its "lack of sense of responsibility for the misuse of names that refer to open wounds in Humanity as a whole."

The company also announced it was reversing course and developing a new menu featuring the names of St. Teresa of Calcutta, Mahatma Gandhi and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., among others, Infobae said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
