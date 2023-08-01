Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers to Surprise Wife on 50th Wedding Anniversary - The Messenger
Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers to Surprise Wife on 50th Wedding Anniversary

The 1.2 million sunflowers are already attracting other lovebirds from around Kansas

Nick Gallagher
Lee and Renee Wilson stand in front of their 80-acre field of flowers ahead of their August 10 anniversary.WQAD-TV/Screenshot

Lee Wilson was contemplating what to get his wife for their 50th anniversary when he remembered she loves sunflowers. Instead of taking her to a sunflower field, he decided to build one from scratch on their farm, KAKE-TV reported.

Starting in May, he worked in secret alongside his son to plant a vast field of the bright yellow flowers across 80 acres of farmland in Pratt, Kansas.

“It made me feel very special," said Wilson's wife, Renee. "It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers."

Lee said he and Renee are high school sweethearts. Renee wasn't allowed to date until she turned 16, so he patiently waited and called her on her 16th birthday. He said he knew even on their first date to a roller rink that they belonged together.

The new sunflower field, which has about 1.2 million sunflowers, is already attracting other lovebirds from around the state.

Lee said that the couple has enjoyed caring for the sunflowers this year but that they'll likely return to planting their usual set of crops in 2024.

“Oh, it's been fun but I think one time is enough for us," he said. "It's somebody else's turn next year."

The sunflowers will likely only be around for another week or two and can be spotted for miles east of Pratt, along Highway 54, per KAKE.

