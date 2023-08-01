Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers to Surprise Wife on 50th Wedding Anniversary

Lee Wilson was contemplating what to get his wife for their 50th anniversary when he remembered she loves sunflowers. Instead of taking her to a sunflower field, he decided to build one from scratch on their farm, KAKE-TV reported.
Starting in May, he worked in secret alongside his son to plant a vast field of the bright yellow flowers across 80 acres of farmland in Pratt, Kansas.
“It made me feel very special," said Wilson's wife, Renee. "It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers."
Lee said he and Renee are high school sweethearts. Renee wasn't allowed to date until she turned 16, so he patiently waited and called her on her 16th birthday. He said he knew even on their first date to a roller rink that they belonged together.
The new sunflower field, which has about 1.2 million sunflowers, is already attracting other lovebirds from around the state.
Lee said that the couple has enjoyed caring for the sunflowers this year but that they'll likely return to planting their usual set of crops in 2024.
“Oh, it's been fun but I think one time is enough for us," he said. "It's somebody else's turn next year."
The sunflowers will likely only be around for another week or two and can be spotted for miles east of Pratt, along Highway 54, per KAKE.
- To Plant or Not to Plant? For Ukrainian Farmers, It’s Life or Death
- Triple Homicide of Massachusetts Family Celebrating 50th Anniversary Appears ‘Random’
- Farming on the front lines: How Ukraine’s farmers are dodging bombs to feed the world
- Ariana Grande Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Dalton Gomez
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews