    Farmer Behind ‘Honest Work’ Meme Is Killed in Car Crash

    In addition to his place in internet canon, Dave Brandt was a pioneering voice in sustainable farming.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Dave Brandt, an Ohio farmer whose accidental place in the canon of internet culture obscured a life promoting sustainable farming, has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash in Illinois last week. He was 76. 

    Brandt became well-known for a viral meme that was born from comments he made at a conservation event held on his farm a decade ago. He said of his occupation as a farmer at the time: “It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.”

    But in addition to internet fame, Brandt was a well-known proponent of no-till farming, an agricultural practice that calls for crops to be grown without disturbing the soil or organisms around them.

    Dave on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot
    Read More

    He and his wife, Kendra, started practicing no-till farming in 1972 as a way to cut costs. Brandt became known as the “godfather of soil health,” and traveled the country promoting sustainable agricultural methods that were also profitable for farmers.

    His friends said that he found out about his internet fame when a bank teller showed him the meme on her phone, and that he enjoyed it and supported its message about a traditional work ethic.

    --With the Associated Press

