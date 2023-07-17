Fargo Police Officer on the Job Only 3 Months Shot and Killed

A Fargo police officer who joined the department in April was killed Friday, during a shootout in which two other officers were critically injured.

Fargo police identified the slain officer as 23-year-old Jake Wallin, who had also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard, CBS News reported.

The three officers, and another female civilian, were shot when a suspect opened fire on a busy street in Fargo on Friday afternoon after a car crash was reported.

In a news conference Saturday, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said the suspect opened fire for "no known reason at all," adding, "This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and against our community."

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, was killed amid the shootout with officers, CBS News reported.

The two wounded officers were identified as Andrew Dotas, a six-year veteran of the department, and Tyler Hawes, who had also just joined Fargo police in April, per the outlet.

Zachary Robinson, the officer who shot and killed the suspect, was Wallin's training officer at the time of the shooting, police said.