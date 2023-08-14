Far-Right Economist Jolts Argentina With Presidential Primary Stunner - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Far-Right Economist Jolts Argentina With Presidential Primary Stunner

Javier Milei has compared himself with Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Argentine far-right libertarian economist and presidential candidate Javier Milei celebrates with fans at party headquarters in Buenos Aires on August 13, 2023. Milei gets 32.31% of the votes in the primaries for the Argentine presidential election, and becomes the front-runner. ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in Argentina gave a sharp slap to the political establishment on Sunday, delivering a presidential primary win to a Trumpian far-right outsider who promised to replace the national currency with the U.S. dollar and to sharply curtail abortion rights. 

Libertarian economist Javier Milei took the biggest share of the vote in Sunday’s party primaries, blowing past pollsters’ predictions with 30.5% of the national vote. Together for Change, the conservative opposition bloc, came in second with 28%, followed by the ruling Peronist coalition at 27%.

“Milei is a phenomenon,” Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America program at the Washington-based Wilson Center, told Al Jazeera

“His plague-on-both-your-houses message resonates among voters fed up with traditional political parties. And there are legions of these voters.”

Read More

Argentina, the scene of routine economic meltdowns, is suffering from 116% inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that’s forced 40% of the population into poverty.

"Inflation is killing us and job uncertainty doesn't let you plan your life," Adriana Alonso, a 42-year-old housewife, told Reuters

"We are the true opposition," Milei, known for his long sideburns and bright blue eyes, told supporters after his win became clear. "A different Argentina is impossible with the same old things that have always failed."

Milei said he admires former U.S. president Donald Trump and his former Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro.

Because Argentina has compulsory voting in the primaries, and each participant gets only one vote, the primary is viewed as a strong bellwether for the October presidential election. Milei ran unopposed in his Liberty Advances party. 

“We are coming to defend against the looters of this system, which only benefits the political thieves,” Milei shouted to an ecstatic crowd at a pre-election arena rally as they chanted “freedom, freedom.” 

A member of the lower house of congress, he has pledged to abolish the central bank, adopt the U.S. dollar as the national currency, and to ban abortion unless the mother's life is at risk. He favors expanding gun rights and promised to “protect children's lives from conception."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.