Far-Right Economist Jolts Argentina With Presidential Primary Stunner

Voters in Argentina gave a sharp slap to the political establishment on Sunday, delivering a presidential primary win to a Trumpian far-right outsider who promised to replace the national currency with the U.S. dollar and to sharply curtail abortion rights.

Libertarian economist Javier Milei took the biggest share of the vote in Sunday’s party primaries, blowing past pollsters’ predictions with 30.5% of the national vote. Together for Change, the conservative opposition bloc, came in second with 28%, followed by the ruling Peronist coalition at 27%.

“Milei is a phenomenon,” Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America program at the Washington-based Wilson Center, told Al Jazeera.

“His plague-on-both-your-houses message resonates among voters fed up with traditional political parties. And there are legions of these voters.”

Argentina, the scene of routine economic meltdowns, is suffering from 116% inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that’s forced 40% of the population into poverty.

"Inflation is killing us and job uncertainty doesn't let you plan your life," Adriana Alonso, a 42-year-old housewife, told Reuters.

"We are the true opposition," Milei, known for his long sideburns and bright blue eyes, told supporters after his win became clear. "A different Argentina is impossible with the same old things that have always failed."



Milei said he admires former U.S. president Donald Trump and his former Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro.

Because Argentina has compulsory voting in the primaries, and each participant gets only one vote, the primary is viewed as a strong bellwether for the October presidential election. Milei ran unopposed in his Liberty Advances party.

“We are coming to defend against the looters of this system, which only benefits the political thieves,” Milei shouted to an ecstatic crowd at a pre-election arena rally as they chanted “freedom, freedom.”

A member of the lower house of congress, he has pledged to abolish the central bank, adopt the U.S. dollar as the national currency, and to ban abortion unless the mother's life is at risk. He favors expanding gun rights and promised to “protect children's lives from conception."