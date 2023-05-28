Fans Remember Harambe 7 Years After Death in Gorilla Enclosure

Seven years ago today, a beloved gorilla at a Cincinnati zoo was killed after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure – and his legion of fans continue to mourn his death.

Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images

When the 17-year-old lowland gorilla saw that the child had fallen, Harambe grabbed the boy.

But fearful for the child’s safety, an emergency response team at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden killed the ape, sparking outrage and petitions, with the ape becoming a meme and Internet sensation.

Sunday, Harambe once again started trending on social media, with scores of remembrances and tributes.

The Gwinnett Stripers, the triple-A team of the baseball’s Atlanta Braves, said in a tweet:

"The Gwinnett Stripers would like to take a moment to remember the life of a kind soul. Harambe tragically lost his life on this day 7 years ago.#NeverForget #Harambe.'"

Zoo officials at the time said that the child had climbed through a barrier at the Gorilla World exhibit and dropped about 10-to-12 feet into a moat encircling the gorillas’ living area, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Thane Maynard, the zoo’s director, said that Harambe was not attacking the child, but his strength posed a danger, according to WKRC.

"They made a tough choice and they made the right choice because they saved that little boy's life," Maynard said, according to WKRC. "It could have been very bad."

Since Harambe’s death, books have been written to honor him, a minor league baseball team memorialized him on their jerseys, and Dave Chappelle remembered him on Saturday Night Live.

Statues of him popped up in front of Facebook headquarters and near Wall Street's infamous Charging Bull statue.