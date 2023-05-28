The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fans Remember Harambe 7 Years After Death in Gorilla Enclosure

    The gorilla was killed by Cincinnati Zoo officials on May 28, 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into the ape's living area

    Diane Herbst
    Seven years ago today, a beloved gorilla at a Cincinnati zoo was killed after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure – and his legion of fans continue to mourn his death.

    Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images

    When the 17-year-old lowland gorilla saw that the child had fallen, Harambe grabbed the boy. 

    But fearful for the child’s safety, an emergency response team at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden killed the ape, sparking outrage and petitions, with the ape becoming a meme and Internet sensation. 

    Sunday, Harambe once again started trending on social media, with scores of remembrances and tributes. 

    The Gwinnett Stripers, the triple-A team of the baseball’s Atlanta Braves, said in a tweet: 

    "The Gwinnett Stripers would like to take a moment to remember the life of a kind soul. Harambe tragically lost his life on this day 7 years ago.#NeverForget #Harambe.'"

    Zoo officials at the time said that the child had climbed through a barrier at the Gorilla World exhibit and dropped about 10-to-12 feet into a moat encircling the gorillas’ living area, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. 

    Thane Maynard, the zoo’s director, said that Harambe was not attacking the child, but his strength posed a danger, according to WKRC.

    "They made a tough choice and they made the right choice because they saved that little boy's life," Maynard said, according to WKRC. "It could have been very bad."

    Since Harambe’s death, books have been written to honor him, a minor league baseball team memorialized him on their jerseys, and Dave Chappelle remembered him on Saturday Night Live

    Statues of him popped up in front of Facebook headquarters and near Wall Street's infamous Charging Bull statue.

