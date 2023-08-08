Fancy Italian Bar Sparks Outrage After Charging Customer 2 Dollars To Cut Toast in Half
'Additional requests have a cost,' the bar's owner explained
A bar along northern Italy's exclusive Lake Como reportedly charged two euros, or about $2.19, for the service of cutting a toasted sandwich in two, according to a now-viral Tripadvisor review of the establishment.
The customer's receipt shows that Bar Pace in Gera Lario included a 10% surcharge for their meal to be "divided in half." The incident dates back to June, when a man and his partner asked to split a vegetable and potato toast.
"There were two of us and we ask for a toasted sandwich to share at the table," the unnamed customer wrote. "We have to pay because the toast was cut in half? Incredible but true..."
The customer added that he had traveled all over the world but had never experienced such a tax.
Bar Pace owner Cristina Biacchi told Italy's La Repubblica that the charge was reasonable because cutting a sandwich in half requires two saucers, two hands, and twice the work.
"It wasn't a simple toast, there were also fried potatoes," Cristina Biacchi, who owns the store with her husband, said. "If those who consumed it hadn't wanted to pay for it, we wouldn't have demanded it — that's it."
Bartender Buzzi Franzoso said he didn't expect to receive an onslaught of hatred on social media after issuing the tax, adding that he didn't hold any ill-will toward the customer who had complained.
"I would still like to invite him back to my restaurant to calmly clarify the matter face to face," Franzoso told La Provincia. "Maybe in front of a coffee that I would gladly offer him."
It appears that the listing has since been removed, and Tripadvisor placed a special message on the Bar Pace review page: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing."
