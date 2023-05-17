Famous Central Park Hawk Pale Male Dies — Again?

A hawk which famously made New York City's Central Park its home for three decades has died.

Known as Pale Male, the red-tailed hawk entertained and intrigued New Yorkers and visitors for years, becoming one of the park's most famous residents and even the subject of controversies about his nesting place and identity.

On Tuesday Pale Male was reportedly found unwell and grounded by a park ranger.

Wildlife rehabilitator Bob Horvath posted on Facebook that Pale Male had severe renal failure and was beyond saving.

"We hoped for any improvement but sadly it was not meant to be," Horvath said. "Pale Male was the inspiration for thousands not only in New York City but worldwide to begin birding or photography."

The hawk enjoyed worldwide interest and fame, including outrage in 2004 when his nest was removed from an apartment building.

The protesting led to the co-op board reversing its decision, and the hawk and his partner Lola quickly rebuilt their home.

Horvath told his followers that Pale Male's legacy will live on through his many offspring throughout the city.

"He lived at least 30 years in a challenging environment that NYC poses and there will never be another hawk as well known and loved as he was," he added.

There were rumors in 2021 that the hawk had died and had been replaced with another, while other skeptics think he disappeared years ago.

However Horvath and other followers insist it was the same bird who passed away this week.