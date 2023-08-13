Family Tried to Save Migrant Child Who Died on Charter Bus to Chicago After Seeing Signs of Illness During Trek

New details have emerged on the migrant toddler who died on a charter bus en route to Chicago that was part of a Texas program to ship asylum-seekers out of the state.

The 3-year-old toddler died Thursday night after traveling from Brownsville, Texas, to Chicago with 44 other asylum-seekers, The Messenger previously reported. Fourteen were children.

She was transported to a hospital in southern Illinois after she began to lose consciousness.

“Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 911 for emergency attention,” said a statement from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the state agency tasked by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to run the bus charter program.

“After the ambulance arrived, the bilingual security personnel translated for the parents and the paramedics who were providing care for the child,” the statement continued. “The child was then taken to a local hospital to receive additional medical attention and was later pronounced deceased.”

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - MAY 10: Migrants walk onto a bus as they are processed by the United States Border Patrol after they crossed into the United States from Mexico on May 10, 2023 in Brownsville, Texas. A surge of immigrants is expected with the end of the U.S. government's Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

News 4 San Antonio reported that the girl was from Venezuela and that her family members gave her Pedialyte and other medication when she began showing symptoms of illness.

It’s unclear whether bus personnel knew the girl was sick. Everyone boarding the bus had their temperature checked before getting on.

“What I’m being told is that people are screened and that clearly didn’t happen here. Whether this child was screened or not remains to be seen,” Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told News 4 San Antonio.

“This child died because in all likelihood they were on a bus that they could not get out of,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating, and the cause of death has yet to be released.

So far, more than 30,000 migrants who crossed the southern border into Texas have been shipped to Democratic-controlled cities across the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C.