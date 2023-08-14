Family Speaks Out After Police Mistakenly Handcuff 12-Year-Old Taking Out Trash: ‘I Want Justice for My Son’

After being wrongfully handcuffed and detained by police, a 12-year-old boy and his family are speaking out about their “traumatic experience” in Lansing, Michigan.

On Thursday, Michael Bernard had asked his son Tashawn Bernard, 12, to take out the trash at their apartment complex while he was doing the dishes. After a few minutes had gone by and Tashawn had yet to return, Michael looked out the window to see his son being swarmed by police.

"I saw police around him, so I dropped what I had in my hand … and rushed downstairs," Bernard told ABC News. "So I say, 'Why you have my son in handcuffs? What's the problem?'"

Moments later, Tashawn was released by police but left unnerved. He told ABC News, “When it happened, I was really, like, shocked and frightened about the situation, and how it happened.” A neighbor recorded the entire incident and posted it to social media, which has since amassed more than 5 million views on TikTok.

The Lansing Police Department released a statement on social media Friday, explaining that they were investigating a series of Kia thefts. One of the witnesses in the vehicle thefts described the suspect as wearing neon-green shorts and a white shirt.

As one officer was pursuing a suspect matching the description, the department said another officer "saw the young man pictured in the viral video wearing a very similar outfit and made contact with him," but he was later "released" after it was determined that he was not the person they were looking for.

The Aug. 11 statement showed blurred images of both the suspect and the boy, attempting to show the similarities between them. "Community relations is a top priority for us as a department, from top-down. Our hope is we can put this unfortunate case of 'wrong place, wrong time' behind us and continue to represent the community that we serve," the post stated.

However, the family’s attorney Rico Neal said that Tashawn’s shirt was actually a “light gray or light blueish.”

Later in the day on Friday, Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee released his own apology on Facebook, calling the incident “unfortunate.”

"I have reviewed the incident and can confirm the officer who contacted and detained the young man was respectful and professional during his investigation," Sosebee said in the statement. He continued, "As the Chief of Police, I want to apologize that this incident had such an effect on this young man and his family. I'm asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment. The relationship with our community has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Lansing Police Department."

Lansing’s Mayor Andy Shor also apologized for the incident. He told ABC News that the police department was in contact with the family and providing support. He added, “Our officers do their absolute best to protect Lansing, but in this case a mistake was made and we own it and apologize to those affected.”

Neal reiterated that the incident has affected the family deeply. He told the outlet, "This has been a traumatic experience for Tashawn and his family. This has been an experience that Tashawn and his family will live with for the rest of his life."

While the family hasn’t decided yet if they’re going to file a lawsuit, they said they are keeping all options open for now. "I want justice for my son," Bernard told the outlet, adding that "in this time and era in America, I am still scared for anything to happen to my son."