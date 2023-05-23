The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Family-Run Lottery Fraud Ringleaders Sentenced After Decade-Long Scheme

    A family recruited Massachusetts convenience stores to help them in their scheme.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A father and son in Boston have been sentenced for unlawfully claiming more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets and laundering over $20 million in proceeds.

    Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, from Watertown, MA lied on their tax returns for years, resulting in a decade-long scam and a $6m loss in federal taxes.

    Getty Images

    Their scheme involved dozens of Massachusetts State Lottery vendors, who are now seeing their licenses revoked or suspended.

    Read More

    Another son, Mohamed, has also been convicted and will be sentenced in July.

    Starting in 2011, the defendants bought up winning lottery tickets from people across the state, who sold them for a cash discount

    The real winners then could not be identified by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, which they are legally required to do to withhold any tax deductions.

    The Jaafars recruited and paid several convenience store owners to take care of these transactions, before claiming the prize monies for themselves and reporting the winnings on their tax returns, offsetting them through fake gambling losees.

    In 2019 alone, Ali Jaafar was the top individual lottery ticket casher for Massachusetts. His sons Mohamed Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar were the third and fourth highest individual ticket cashers respectively.

    Their scheme was finally revealed in 2020.

    (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

    “Instead of using business savvy and skill to build a legitimate multi-generational family business, the Jaafars carried out a complex decade-long tax and lottery scam, building a vast network of coconspirators to further their illegal activities," Joleen Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, said.

    "Tax violations have been erroneously referred to as victimless crimes, but it's the honest law-abiding citizen who is harmed when someone tries to manipulate our nation's tax system."

    40 vendors are now having their licenses taken away from them, something Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy has praised.

    “I commend the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission and the IRS for their exceptional collaboration and partnership," he said. "This case should serve as a warning to those who think they can cheat the system for their own financial gain: you will be identified, prosecuted and held accountable.”  

    Ali and Yousef Jaafar, 29 were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to five years and 50 months in prison, respectively, in addition to orders of restitution in the amount of $6,082,578 and forfeiture of their profits from the scheme.

    In December 2022, Ali and Yousef Jaafar were convicted by a federal jury of one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return. 

    The other son, Mohamed Jaafar, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service on November 4, 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, 2023.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.