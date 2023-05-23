Family-Run Lottery Fraud Ringleaders Sentenced After Decade-Long Scheme

A father and son in Boston have been sentenced for unlawfully claiming more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets and laundering over $20 million in proceeds.

Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, from Watertown, MA lied on their tax returns for years, resulting in a decade-long scam and a $6m loss in federal taxes.

Getty Images

Their scheme involved dozens of Massachusetts State Lottery vendors, who are now seeing their licenses revoked or suspended.

Another son, Mohamed, has also been convicted and will be sentenced in July.

Starting in 2011, the defendants bought up winning lottery tickets from people across the state, who sold them for a cash discount

The real winners then could not be identified by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, which they are legally required to do to withhold any tax deductions.

The Jaafars recruited and paid several convenience store owners to take care of these transactions, before claiming the prize monies for themselves and reporting the winnings on their tax returns, offsetting them through fake gambling losees.

In 2019 alone, Ali Jaafar was the top individual lottery ticket casher for Massachusetts. His sons Mohamed Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar were the third and fourth highest individual ticket cashers respectively.

Their scheme was finally revealed in 2020.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Instead of using business savvy and skill to build a legitimate multi-generational family business, the Jaafars carried out a complex decade-long tax and lottery scam, building a vast network of coconspirators to further their illegal activities," Joleen Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, said.

"Tax violations have been erroneously referred to as victimless crimes, but it's the honest law-abiding citizen who is harmed when someone tries to manipulate our nation's tax system."

40 vendors are now having their licenses taken away from them, something Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy has praised.

“I commend the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission and the IRS for their exceptional collaboration and partnership," he said. "This case should serve as a warning to those who think they can cheat the system for their own financial gain: you will be identified, prosecuted and held accountable.”

Ali and Yousef Jaafar, 29 were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to five years and 50 months in prison, respectively, in addition to orders of restitution in the amount of $6,082,578 and forfeiture of their profits from the scheme.

In December 2022, Ali and Yousef Jaafar were convicted by a federal jury of one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return.

The other son, Mohamed Jaafar, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service on November 4, 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, 2023.



