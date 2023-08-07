‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her Missing

Family members are paying tribute to Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five from Maryland whose death near a popular hiking trail over the weekend is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

In a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral, loved ones confirmed that the body found along Maryland's Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail on Sunday is Rachel's.

On the fundraising page, Rebekah Morin said her sister Rachel's death was "not" accidental.

"She did not go willingly, and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty," she wrote.

Rachel Morin, 37, was reported missing after she headed to a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. Rachel Morin/Facebook

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Rachel Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend on Saturday night after she headed to the trail around 6 p.m. that day.

The following afternoon, the department announced they had found a deceased woman in the area.

Family members posted on social media to express their sadness about Rachel Morin's death.

"Can't wait to see you again someday soon," John Morin shared in a Facebook post hours after the body was found.

"Best friends forever," he added in the caption of a second post, which included a picture of the two siblings together as children.

"It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak," Rebekah Morin wrote on the family's GoFundMe page, explaining that the family had recently suffered the death of an infant a few days before the incident.

Rebekah and John Morin did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Both the sheriff and coroner's office told The Messenger they had no further updates on Monday afternoon.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend — identified as Richard Tobin via Facebook — reported her missing about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after he said she didn't return home. Rachel Morin/Facebook

Richard Tobin, whom Rachel identified as her boyfriend on social media, defended himself after Facebook users left comments on his page accusing him of being involved in Rachel's death.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he wrote in a comment. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes, I have a past, but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person."

A body believed to be 37-year-old Rachel Morin was discovered near the Ma and Pa Trial in Bel Air, Maryland Sunday afternoon. Facebook

The Messenger has contacted Tobin for comment.

The family's GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 as of Monday afternoon.

"Rachel Morin, I love you and miss you so much," Rebekah Morin wrote in an update on the page.

"I know you are up there with our boys who have gone up before us, in a way I'm jealous that you get to see them again first and angry that you left me here without you," she added. "Save a place for me..."