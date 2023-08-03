Family-Owned Hardware Store in California Lost $700k to Shoplifting Last Year - The Messenger
Family-Owned Hardware Store in California Lost $700k to Shoplifting Last Year

In one case, a man stuffed 37 circular saw blades down his pants

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Surveillance video shows a shoplifter at a Bay Area hardware store walking out with stolen batteries worth nearly $2,900.The Mercury News/Screenshot

A Bay Area hardware store is struggling to stay afloat as repeated shoplifting incidents cost the family-owned shop approximately $700,000 in 2022 alone, as reported by The Mercury News.

While some shoplifters at least try to conceal their stolen items, Kyle Smith, the owner of Dale Hardware in Fremont, California, stated that others blatantly walk out the door with shopping carts overflowing with merchandise.

“You’ll go, ‘Sir, sir, sir!’ and they don’t even turn around,” Smith told The Mercury News. “Or they’ll give you a look, like, ‘Do you want to go there?'”

In one case, a man stuffed 37 circular saw blades down his pants. In another, thieves hauled away $11,000 worth of special wiring on a flatbed cart. Smith also reported catching a woman with a large stroller stuffed with $4,000 worth of batteries, concealed under a baby blanket.

In 2022, the average shoplifting haul in the U.S. was $802, up more than 26% from the previous year, according to an analysis by the consulting group Hayes International.

However, many incidents go unreported to the police, making it virtually impossible to accurately capture the scale of the problem.

“I stopped calling the police," Sam Kalil, the owner of two blue jeans shops in San Jose, told the outlet. "They don’t even bother to show up anymore."

Kalil, who has operated his businesses for approximately 30 years, estimates he loses up to $3,000 a month to theft in each of his stores.

Some of the shoplifting is fueled by organized retail theft, wherein networks of criminals seek out particularly valuable items and resell them on online marketplaces, including Amazon and eBay. In some cases, large criminal enterprises hire low-level individuals to carry out the shoplifting, offering relatively small sums of cash or drugs in return.

Meanwhile, inflation, drug addiction, and housing shortages have led to an increase in amateur and small-scale theft. Smith said that roughly half of the thefts at his store were committed by people who "needed something and didn't want to pay" for practical items like sockets, screwdrivers, and irrigation hole-punchers.

Smith warned that if thefts continue at this rate, the burden will fall on consumers because businesses will need to raise prices to cover the losses.

In 2021, retailers lost approximately $100 billion due to missing merchandise.

A Marshall Project investigation indicated that the loss of merchandise can be attributed to factors beyond traditional shoplifting, including employee thefts and inventory failures.

