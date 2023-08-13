Family of Utah Man Shot Dead by FBI Says He Was Concerned With ‘Overreaching Government’
Robertson’s relatives say he never sincerely planned to kill anyone
The family of Craig Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents, after threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden, released a statement defending their relative on Friday.
Robertson “loved this country” but was “frustrated and distraught … by what he, and many others in this nation, observed to be a corrupt and overreaching government,” the family wrote, in a Facebook post.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, federal officials attempted to arrest Robertson, 75, at his Provo home. Robertson refused to comply with the arrest and threatened agents with a gun. In response, the agents shot and killed Robertson.
Robertson, who described himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” had been under investigation for several months. The FBI was first tipped off by the right-wing social platform Truth Social after Robertson threatened to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.
- Trump’s Truth Social Platform Tipped FBI on Threats Made by Utah Man Fatally Shot During Arrest Attempt
- Man Killed in Utah During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden
- Utah Man Killed in FBI Raid Knew He Was Under Investigation When He Threatened Biden, Taunted Agents: Court Papers
- Utah Man Killed During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden Allegedly Pointed Gun at Agents
- Man Shot at ‘Family-Friendly’ Shooting Range
- FBI Whistleblowers Say They Took Money From Trump Official
He had also directed threats towards Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
As Biden’s scheduled visit to Oregon grew closer, Robertson began issuing explicit threats toward the president.
“I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE. WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF,” he wrote in an August 7 post.
Robertson’s relatives say that while his statements were “intemperate,” he never sincerely planned to kill anyone.
“He has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement,” the family wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech